IIMB students get big offers, median salary at Rs 32.5L

BENGALURU: Over 500 students from the Indian Institute of Management Bangalore (IIM-B) were successfully placed in 163 companies during the placement season this year. While 487 students will work in India, 29 have been placed abroad with Infosys Consulting (seven), Strategy and Middle East (six), Jindal Shadeed (five), TransformationX (three), EY Parthenon Singapore (two), JP Morgan Chase London (two), Health City Cayman Islands (two), Fast Retailing, Japan (one) and Landmark Group, Middle East (one) selecting the students. The median salary stood at Rs 32.5 lakh per annum. The students had enrolled into the Post Graduate Programme in Business Analytics (PGPBA) and Post Graduate Programme in Management (PGP) for 2024.

Of the 516 offers made, most came from consulting firms, selecting 218 students and 81 from finance, banking and investment sectors. Ganesh N Prabhu, Chairperson, Career Development Services, IIM-B said, “In a difficult placement year, we are immensely grateful to Accenture as they reposed confidence in IIM-B students by making a record of 58 offers across its three units – Global Networks, India Markets Unit and Data & AI.”

IT and e-commerce firms made 49 offers each, manufacturing and infrastructure firms 36 offers, conglomerates 30 and consumer goods and retail firms 28. Also, analytics and AI firms made 13 offers and healthcare-related companies 12 offers.

Some of the companies that came for the placement season included Accenture Global Networks, McKinsey, Boston Consulting Group, PwC Consulting, TCS Management Consulting, Bain & Company, EY India, Deloitte and many more. Finance firms such as Goldman Sachs, Axis Bank, Bajaj Finserv, CitiBank, Kotak Mahindra Bank and other multinational companies too selected candidates. From among tech companies, Microsoft, HCL Tech, Salesforce, Tech Mahindra and Unacademy picked students.

Eight conglomerates, like Adani Group, Reliance Industries, Vedanta, Air India, CK Birla Group, Aditya Birla Group, Tata Administrative Services and Mahindra & Mahindra made 30 offers.