In rich Karnataka, cash, freebies keep poll officials on their toes

BENGALURU: Till Wednesday, March 27, the office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Karnataka, had seized cash and other items worth Rs 55,76,67,520; this increased to Rs 60,38,41,15 on Thursday, March 28 -- an indication of the quantum of money involved in the Lok Sabha elections in the state.

During the last elections, the Election Commission had expressed concern over financially rich states and the challenge of holding fair elections, and Karnataka had topped the list then. EC officials echo the same concern this year too.

CEO, Karnataka, Manoj Kumar Meena told The New Indian Express that the use of money in elections is a matter of concern in the state, which is why they had started holding meetings, raids and seizures six months ahead. Cross-border meetings had also started six months ago, and checks were intensified.

Meena said seizures would rise in the coming days, with the filing of nominations. “We will need to be more vigilant. We are also working with special teams from other departments, including narcotics, customs, civil aviation, commercial taxes, IT and others. Though paramilitary teams are deployed, additional teams will also be deployed,” he said.