Karjol faces rebel heat on entering Chitradurga in Karnataka

CHITRADURGA: The BJP candidate Govind M Karjol on Friday faced strong rebellion from the BJP workers, as they shouted “Go Back Karjol,” near Challakere gate of the city and near the BJP campaign office located in front of the Boys Junior college in the city.

As soon as the news of arrival of Karjol was received by the section of workers who are opposing the candidature of Karjol, they assembled near Challakere gate and showed ply cards to the BJP candidate.

Understanding the seriousness of the situation, the district police provided security to the candidate.

Karjol who faced the heat took another route to reach the BJP campaign office, where he also faced further heat from the BJP rebels.

Black flags, oil, eggs seized

Speaking to TNIE Superintendent of police Dharmendar Kumar Meena said, “The police were on alert and detained 14 people who were about to hurl eggs, stones on Govind Karjol. During the search we also found black flags and oil from the vehicles.”

Based on the information provided by the MCC team the police will initiate action. The alert policing of the Chitradurga district police averted a major embarrassment for the BJP candidate.

Karjol who spoke to media at Hiriyur said that, the BJP will win all the 28 parliamentary seats and there is no rebellion in Chitradurga BJP and everything will be sorted out in a day or two. With JDS and BJP parties jointly campaigning in the elections, my strength has increased, he said.