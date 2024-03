BENGALURU: With the Lok Sabha elections on the horizon, the excise department and Mysore Sales International Limited (MSIL) are keeping an eye on the daily liquor sales and stocks. Along with this, the department is also thinking of capping the maximum sales per person till the elections are over.

As per data from the office of the chief electoral officer (CEO), there has already been a 31.79% rise in seizures of liquor in just 10 days from the imposition of the model code of conduct.

According to the data, from March 10, 2019, to March 24, 2019, election officials had seized 4.90 lakh litres of liquor worth Rs 19.88 crore.

This year, from March 16-26, 8.40 lakh litres worth Rs 26.20 crore has already been seized. “There has already been a 31.79% rise in seizures and on a daily basis, the seizures are rising. Till March 29, 2024, 8,63,337.38 litres worth Rs 27,27,59,762 has been seized,” an election official said.

In fact, even before the model code of conduct was imposed, from August 1, 2023, to March 14, 2024, the department had seized 7,79,062 litres worth Rs 40.74 crore.