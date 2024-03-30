Karnataka: Miffed with meet, Veena to decide on next move

BAGALKOT: Veena Kashappanavar, the former ZP president who is anguished with the Congress over the denial of ticket to contest from Bagalkot Lok Sabha constituency, has reiterated that she is unhappy with the outcome of a meeting called to find a solution to her demand.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, she said that she attended the meeting with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and other party leaders, which was convened to end the confusion over the ticket in Bengaluru on Thursday.

Following the “failure” of the meeting, she has now announced to remain neutral, and would be taking a final call on contesting the polls shortly.

“Within a couple of days, I will convene a meeting of my supporters. I will take their opinion on my future course of action. Based on the outcome of the meeting, I will decide whether or not to contest, but presently I remain neutral in my stand,” she said.

Veena, who is the wife of Congress MLA Vijayanand Kashappanavar, is primarily upset after the party offered a ticket to Samyukta Patil, the daughter of minister Shivanand Patil. Patil is a native of Vijayapura. Veena wanted the party to give her the ticket as she is not only a resident of Bagalkot, but has been working for the party for the last five years, even after losing in the last LS polls against sitting MP PC Gaddigoudar.

“I have no idea who told the media that I have accepted any offer. Frankly speaking, I was not given any offer as mentioned in some media reports. I am still firm on my demand of getting a ticket to contest in the polls. I was bluntly told that my demand will not be met,” she said.