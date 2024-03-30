Karnataka: No entry into Ballari, digi-Reddy to campaign via social media

BALLARI: Gangavati MLA Gali Janardhana Reddy, who recently rejoined the BJP and is considered a crowdpuller, will hold a digital campaign in his home turf Ballari, for his friend and candidate B Sriramulu.

The BJP, which hopes to capitalise on the star campaigner, is constrained by a Supreme Court order which prohibits Janardhana Reddy from entering Ballari district, ever since his arrest in connection with the illegal mining case by the CBI. The party now plans to use Reddy on digital platforms to garner his followers’ votes.

Last year, Reddy formed a regional party, Kalyana Rajya Pragati Paksha, and fielded his wife Aruna Lakshmi as a candidate. Then too, he had used a promotional vehicle in Ballari city. Now, the situation has changed -- Reddy is back in the BJP and his campaign is being beamed via digital format.

B Sriramulu, Ballari BJP candidate, said that Janardhana Reddy rejoining the BJP will definitely bulk up his winning margin in the Lok Sabha election. The Supreme Court has not allowed him physically into Ballari, but he will promote his friends on social media platforms, and connect with Ballari residents. A senior BJP leader said KRPP was officially merged with the BJP last week.

In the 2023 assembly elections too, Reddy had used a few vehicles with a display of his speech for a digital campaign for his wife Aruna. He is hoping to campaign in a similar manner this year too.