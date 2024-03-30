Rameshwaram Cafe blast has a Chikkamagaluru link

CHIKKAMAGALURU: The Rameshwaram Cafe bomb blast incident is believed to have a link with Ayyappanagara in Chikkamagaluru city, with the arrest of suspect Muzamil Sheriff by the National Investigation Assembly (NIA) in Bengaluru on Thursday.

Muzamil is a native of Kalasa, but he has been living with his mother, sister and pregnant wife at Ayyappanagara in the city for the past 6 months. Just a month ago, he had shifted to Bengaluru.

Muzamil is accused of having supplied explosives for making a bomb to Thirthahalli-based bomber Musaveer Hussein and the kingpin Abdul Matheen.

The NIA officials who raided his house have recovered a mobile phone and important electronic gadgets.

Meanwhile, former home minister Arga Jnannedra expressed that it was really a serious issue that the bomber is allegedly from Thirthahalli, his hometown, which is known for its unique Malnad culture.