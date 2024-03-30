Summer heat in Bengaluru spikes waterborne diseases in children by 30-50%

BENGALURU: As the summer heat intensifies and water scarcity worsens, cases of waterborne diseases in children have gone up by 30-50% in the last week. The problem of not having enough water becomes more serious with people in many areas struggling with not having clean drinking water.

Dr Suchismitha Rajamanya, Lead Consultant and HoD of Internal Medicine at Aster Hospital, said, “Around 1-2 in-patient admissions are recorded due to waterborne diseases.

Patients typically show symptoms like nausea, vomiting, diarrhoea, abdominal cramps, fever and dehydration. The severity of these symptoms varies, influenced by the degree of contamination and the individual’s immune response.”

She added that the root cause lies in the potential contamination of water used for cooking or drinking, which may harbour harmful germs. These pathogens have the potential to cause severe illnesses, particularly if they contaminate the food.

Food poisoning cases are particularly prominent during the summer months due to warmer temperatures, which accelerate bacterial growth and elevate the risk of food contamination, she explained and emphasised that the most effective preventive measure is to boil water and ensure that the water source for consumption is safe and uncontaminated.

Dr Shruthi Badarinath Pranav, Consultant, Paediatric Gastroenterology at Sparsh Hospital, said, “The surge in waterborne disease affecting children by 30-50% is attributed to the hot and dusty conditions that facilitate the spread of diseases prevalent in such weather.”

She added that many of these illnesses, transmitted through water, range from mild to potentially fatal if not promptly or properly treated. Inadequate sanitation contributes to the spread of diseases like dysentery, cholera and hepatitis A.

Children, being more susceptible to stomach illnesses caused by contaminated water, may experience symptoms such as fever, nausea and vomiting. Ensuring access to clean water for drinking and everyday use is crucial to maintain good health.

Dos and Don’ts