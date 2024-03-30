Transport department officials intensify vehicle checks in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: With campaigning for the Lok Sabha elections picking up pace, the transport department has intensified vehicle checking across the state.

Apart from the routine checking at check-posts, transport officials are also now rigorously taking note of vehicle documents and goods being transported besides alerting the Election Commission and departments concerned in case they intercept vehicles transporting money or liquor.

“The transport department is an enforcement agency. Karnataka shares borders with states like Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Kerala. The department has only 15 check-posts, but the district commissioners of districts bordering other states set up composite check-posts involving officials from the transport, police, excise, commercial taxes and others departments,” Transport Commissioner Yogeesh told The New Indian Express.

At check-posts, transport officials check vehicle documents and violations under the Motor Vehicle Act. “However, if we find illegal transportation of money or liquor or anything suspicious as the elections are approaching, we immediately inform the departments concerned like the excise, commercial tax, income tax and others,” said Yogeesh.

He said till now, transport officials have not come across any illegal transportation of money or liquor.