Victoria Hospital’s free bariatric surgery gets lukewarm response in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: The free bariatric surgery offered by Victoria Hospital saw hardly any takers. Since 2018, the hospital has performed just 250 surgeries. The treatment for obesity through bariatric surgery ranges between Rs 15 and 20 lakh at private institutions while Victoria offers it for free for BPL cardholders but charges a flat Rs 15,000 for others.

Dr Deepak S, medical superintendent at Victoria Hospital, said, “The hospital has performed approximately 245 surgeries, including one with the highest BMI of 64.4 (140 kg). The techniques, which vary as per a patient’s needs, and the instruments used, are on par with those available at private set-ups, nationally and internationally.”

Dr Prem Kumar A, professor and head of Minimal Invasive Surgery (MIS) at the Department of Surgery, said, “Obesity is frequently viewed more as a physical condition resulting from overeating rather than as a disease. However, while overeating plays a role, hormonal imbalance is often the primary cause. Many individuals do not seek treatment for obesity due to a lack of awareness about available options. Instead, they typically opt for exercise and diet regimens over undergoing bariatric surgery.”

Dr Kumar explained that the majority of patients seek treatment without initially acknowledging their obesity as a concern, often only addressing it after dealing with other health issues. For instance, patients are referred from the pulmonology department due to breathing issues caused by excessive body fat. Similarly, patients are referred from orthopaedics and cardiac departments.

Many individuals attribute weight gain to a lack of physical activity following which they adopt multiple exercise and diet routines. However, it is important to know that bodies with Body Mass Index or BMI (a measure used to assess an individual’s body weight relative to their height) over 35 cannot typically achieve fitness through diet and exercise alone. A balanced diet and regular exercise are not sufficient to address obesity, Dr Kumar added.

Dr Sujatha further stressed on the critical need for awareness in preventing obesity and managing it through interventions like bariatric surgery.