Changing Joshi’s candidature: Lingayat seers distance selves from grouping

HUBBALLI: What seemed to be a united opposition of Veerashaiva Lingayat seers, headed by Dingaleshwar Swamiji of Shirahatti Bhavaikya Peetha, against the candidature of Union Minister Pralhad Joshi in the Dharwad parliamentary segment, it is now crumbling. Some of the seers who were part of the meeting are now taking back their statements and withdrawing from their earlier stand.

Heads of various Lingayat Mutts of the region met at Moorusavir Mutt here on Wednesday and accused Joshi of showing disrespect to religious heads. They resolved to demand the BJP central leadership to shift Joshi from Dharwad to another constituency. But the same day, BJP veteran BS Yediyurappa had refused to change Joshi’s candidature.

The grouping started coming unhinged from the very next day. Mallikarjun Mahaswamiji, who was part of the meeting and also present during the news briefing, dissociated himself from the demand.

He stated in a press note, “The mutt is not limited to any political party and does not participate in political matters. Also, the mutt has nothing to do with the decisions taken by any political party on the selection of candidates.” But this release itself landed in a controversy with the seer later saying he was forced to issue it.

Meanwhile, the head of the most-influential Moorusavir Mutt too has distanced himself from the resolution. The pontiff stated that he never opposed Joshi’s candidature. The selection of a candidate is the prerogative of a political party and the decision is left to the party’s leadership, he stated.

He also denied the allegation that Joshi disrespected religious heads, saying the Union minister always respected him. The mutt has always restrained from airing political remarks, he added.

Rudramuni Swamiji of Tipatur Shadakshari Mutt defended Joshi and strongly reprimanded Dingaleshwar Swamiji for using the platform of Moorusavir Mutt to meet his political goals. The seer said that in his four terms as an MP, Joshi was never biased against any community. Being in close proximity to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Joshi has emerged as an influential leader. Changing his candidature is irrelevant, he added.

He accused Dingaleshwar Swamiji of poking his nose into politics and making baseless allegations against Joshi. If the seer wants to contest the election, he should keep himself away from Moorusavir Mutt, he said.

Joshi has refused to comment on the issue. Also, the deadline set for BJP to shift Joshi to another constituency ends on Sunday and Dingaleshwar Swamiji is expected to make some announcement on his next course of action.