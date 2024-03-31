DCM DK Shivakumar: Got I-T notice on matter already settled

BENGALURU: DCM DK Shivakumar on Saturday said that he has received an Income Tax notice in an old case that has already been settled.

Speaking to reporters here, Shivakumar came down heavily on PM Narendra Modi-led Union Government, saying it only targeted the leaders of the opposition and spared those in the BJP. “The case against me is closed, and yet the IT Department sent me a notice last night (Friday night). Many BJP leaders are facing corruption charges, but no investigation has been carried out against them or notices served. The BJP government is targeting only those in opposition. They file a B report and close the cases if one joins the BJP,” he said, adding that the BJP has been tormenting the opposition as it fears losing the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. “We are a democracy, but the BJP is abusing the opposition through the Income Tax Department. Nothing is permanent in politics. The I.N.D.I.A bloc will come to power, and the BJP is aware of it, and hence it is resorting to such things,” he added.

Asked if Union Home Minister Amit Shah has been targeting him and his younger brother, DK Suresh, Bengaluru Rural MP, by planning to hold a mega rally in Channapatna soon, Shivakumar said, “The stronger we become, the more opponents we have. The stronger we emerge, the more power we will have.”

DKS: No scope for groupism in Congress

Shivakumar denied any rift within the Congress concerning the Kolar candidate. “I have had discussions with KH Muniyappa and other leaders, and they have given their opinion. There is no scope for groupism in Congress. We have given clear instructions to the leaders that they have to work for the party. We have given the ticket to an ordinary party worker, and all the leaders have to work for his victory,” the KPCC chief added.