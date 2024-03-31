Fresh faces offer new look to battlefield Dakshina Kannada

MANGALURU: The Dakshina Kannada Lok Sabha constituency has seen many veteran politicians like M Veerappa Moily, DV Sadananda Gowda, B Janardhan Poojary and others battle it out over the last few decades. Cut to 2024, the atmosphere is completely different. BJP candidate Capt Brijesh Chowta and his Congress rival R Padmaraj are testing electoral waters for the first time, trying to hold sway over the highly literate, but communally polarised electorate. Both the candidates are relatively young, educated, have a clean image and have no political baggage, which is a win-win for the voters.

The last time the Congress won from here was in 1989, when Poojary won for the fourth time. The BJP snatched the constituency from the Grand Old Party in 1991, and since then, it has never looked back. The Ram Rath Yatra changed the political fortunes of BJP here, and the party has managed to steadily increase its lead with every election. In 2019, BJP’s Nalin Kumar Kateel won by a massive margin of more than 2.73 lakh votes. The party also managed to win the constituency in 2014, when seven out of eight MLAs were from the Congress.

While the BJP appears to be in a solid position to continue its winning streak, the Congress is trying hard to breach the saffron party’s fortress. By replacing Kateel, a three-time MP, the saffron party has managed to address discontent within the party and anti-incumbency among voters.

Both the national parties are hard-pressed in building narratives that could help them win over the electorate. The BJP is banking heavily on the achievements of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi government and Hindutva. Chowta has made development and Hindutva his mantra to win this election. The party claims that the constituency has witnessed development projects worth Rs 1 lakh crore in the last 10 years. It has alleged that the Congress’ guarantees have ruined the state’s finances, leaving no funds for development works.