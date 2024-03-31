Karnataka first state to offer naturalist training course

BENGALURU: Karnataka is the first state in the country to offer a certified course for people to become naturalists. This training is being offered under the Skill India programme of the central government.

Trained naturalists working with the government agencies and retired Indian Forest Service (IFS) officers, will be providing the training and is one of the list 16 skill training courses certified by the government.

It is like a cadet training of one month, which includes 15 days of theory and 15 days practical knowledge. All aspects of nature are taught including details of insects, butterflies, soil, flora and fauna, and wildlife. Minimum qualification to apply for the course is PUC.

“So far two batches of training have already been conducted and at the next level, we are planning to start six months course as well. The course was started to help people in rural areas to be trained, and self-sufficient. During our work, we saw a lot of people have local knowledge, but lack finances and expertise. Hence we started this programme. So far, around 60 people have been trained. While some have got jobs is private resorts as naturalists and guides, some have gone back to their native villages and have become entrepreneurs," said a retired IFS officer.

The official said that the rural folk can reap the most benefits from this course, as rural tourism, home stays, resorts, conservation and community reserves are becoming popular. Also, the youth, nowadays are travelling to the city outskirts on adventure holidays, ensuring the demand for trained naturalists is on a rise.

"Enthusiasts from other states who took training in Karnataka, have been absorbed by their state forest department officials for safari travelling. IFS officers have access and knowledge, but sometimes our communication and dissemination to students is not good. Hence we roped in seven expert naturalists to train students along with retired professors from forestry colleges,” the official said.