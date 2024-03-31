Karnataka: MLA Shamanur slammed for jibe against women

DAVANAGERE: Senior-most MLA in the Karnataka Assembly Dr Shamanur Shivashankarappa’s recent remarks against the BJP candidate from the Davanagere parliamentary constituency, Gayathri Siddeshwara -- wife of incumbent MP GM Siddeshwara, has triggered a controversy.

Addressing party workers, Shivashankarappa, who is 92 years old and is also related to Siddeshwara, questioned Gayathri’s qualifications to contest the election, saying she lacks the ability to address public issues. “As you all know, she wanted to give lotus flower to Modi by winning the elections. First, let them understand the problems of Davangere. We (Congress) have done developmental work in the region. It’s one thing to know how to talk, but they know only to cook in the kitchen,” he said.

Responding to his comments, Gayathri listed the achievements of women in different fields and said that if she gets elected, she will show how she can work as an MP. “He said that we should only cook and remain in the kitchen. What profession women are not in today? We are even flying in the sky. The old man doesn’t know how women have progressed. He doesn’t know the love with which all women cook at home for men, children and elders,” she shot back.

BJP files plaint against Shamanur

BJP filed a complaint with the Election Commission of India, party spokesperson Malavika Avinash said.

Badminton player and Olympic medallist Saina Nehwal too hit out at Shivashankarappa for his comments. Taking to X, she said Shivashankarappa’s statements are in sharp contrast to the Congress’ slogan of “Ladki Hoon Lad Sakti Hoon” (I am a woman, I can fight).

“When I won medals for Bharat on the play field what would congress party have preferred I should have done? Why say like that when all the girls and women dream of achieving big in any field they like on one hand we are doing Nari Shakti ko Vandan. The Women’s Reservation Bill has been passed under leadership of our PM Modi sir and on the other hand Nari Shakti ka apman & misogynistic people. Really upsetting,” she posted.