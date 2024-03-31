The big fights

After the announcement of candidates, the political scene in Karnataka is heating up, competing with the mercury shooting up. The parties are trying to overcome the internal issues that could impact the results in some seats, while they shift gears on the campaigning front.

Congress was caught in a quagmire in Kolar, causing a major embarrassment for the party earlier this week when a few legislators openly threatened to resign if Food and Civil Supplies Minister KH Muniyappa’s son-in-law was fielded from the constituency. Although it decided to field a neutral candidate, the replay of 2019’s “Congress Vs Congress” cannot be ruled out.

Although the BJP-JDS combine will be looking to exploit Congress’ faultlines, not everything is hunky-dory in their camp either. As the nomination process has begun, the parties are racing against time to resolve internal issues swiftly, while intensifying their campaign.

Marking ‘trouble-shooter’ on his home turf

All eyes are on the Bengaluru Rural Lok Sabha segment — a mix of urban voters in Bengaluru, adjoining Ramanagara, and parts of Tumakuru districts. In 2019, it was the only seat won by Congress. Now, KPCC president and DyCM DK Shivakumar’s brother DK Suresh is seeking re-election. He is up against former PM HD Deve Gowda’s son-in-law Dr.CN Manjunath, a well-known cardiologist contesting on the BJP ticket.

BJP will be relying heavily on Bengaluru South and Rajarajeshwari Nagar assembly segments in the state capital, while the JDS hopes to get support in the Vokkaliga hinterland. Of the total of around 27 lakh voters, over 12 lakh are in two segments in the City.

Manjunath’s clean image, JDS’ full backing, BJP’s traditional support base, and the Modi factor will be key for the alliance. On the other hand, Suresh is a grassroots politician, well-connected even at the panchayat level, and has gained goodwill for his work during the Covid pandemic. In the end, it will be a contest between the families of Shivakumar and Gowda, the latter backed by the BJP. The fight is likely to go down to the wire.

CM’s prestige at stake

Winning in his home district Mysuru will be a matter of prestige for Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. Also, Congress candidate M Laksmana is said to be his pick. BJP’s strategy of fielding Mysuru royal scion Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar seems to have put Congress on the backfoot. Debutant Yaduveer and his family have a good connect with voters that goes beyond political lines. He will be banking on goodwill for the royal family, along with the BJP-JDS support base. He is also reaching out to minorities. On its part, the Congress will be hoping for consolidation of minorities, backward classes, and Vokkaliga votes. Its candidate is a Vokkaliga. With JDS’ strong presence in the district, it would not be easy for Congress to consolidate the dominant Vokkaligas. Given the regional party leadership’s animosity against Siddaramaiah, they are likely to back Yaduveer to the hilt. With the CM’s direct involvement and the time he is giving to draw up Congress’s strategy, it is certainly going to be ‘battle royale’ in Mysuru. Winning Mysuru and neighboring Chamrajnagar segments will be crucial for Siddaramaiah’s leadership within the party.