18 officers handpicked to join SIT on Karnataka sex scandal case

Meanwhile, the Chairperson of Karnataka State Commission for Protection of Child Rights on Monday wrote to the SIT chief to submit a report in case any minor girls were victims of the alleged sex scandal.

The case that had been registered by the Holenarasipura Town Police in connection with the scandal, has been handed over to the SIT for further investigation. The SIT team will question the complainant in the case.

Meanwhile, the team will analyse the contents of the pen-drive and summon the victims found in the recordings for further investigation. The pen-drive has also been sent to the FSL to ascertain the veracity of the the videos.