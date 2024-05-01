18 officers handpicked to join SIT on Karnataka sex scandal case

BENGALURU: The Karnataka Police has handpicked and assigned 18 officers to the Special Investigation Team (SIT), constituted to probe the alleged sex scandal involving Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna. The SIT team is headed by ADGP (CID) BK Singh. Superintendent of Police, Mysuru district, Seema Latkar, and Additional Superintendent of Police Suman D Pannekar were deputed earlier. For a speedy probe, the 18 officers have been asked to report to the SIT on Monday.
The 18 officers include ACPs Priyadarshini Eshwar Sanikoppa, Satyanarayan Singh SB, and Dhanya N Nayak; Inspectors BS Sumarani, GS Swarna, G Bharathi, M Hemanth Kumar, and GC Raja; Sub-Inspectors Violet P, Vinutha, Nandish, and Kumudha; head constables Manohar, Sunil Belavagi, Basavaraj Maigeri, and Sumathi; and constables Rangaswamy and Sindhu.
Meanwhile, the Chairperson of Karnataka State Commission for Protection of Child Rights on Monday wrote to the SIT chief to submit a report in case any minor girls were victims of the alleged sex scandal.
The case that had been registered by the Holenarasipura Town Police in connection with the scandal, has been handed over to the SIT for further investigation. The SIT team will question the complainant in the case.
Meanwhile, the team will analyse the contents of the pen-drive and summon the victims found in the recordings for further investigation. The pen-drive has also been sent to the FSL to ascertain the veracity of the the videos.