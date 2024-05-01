30-yr-old man arrested for raping minor in Karnataka

BENGALURU: Madanayakanahalli police arrested a 30-year-old man on Monday for allegedly raping an eight-year-old girl when she was alone in her house at Oderahalli near Nelamangala.

The accused has been identified as Harish, a resident of Oderahalli. The police said the accused entered the house around 7pm on Sunday and sexually abused the girl. Her parents were away at work. The incident came to light after her parents returned home. They filed a police complaint the next day.

The accused rented out his house to the victim’s family a year ago. The police have registered a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.