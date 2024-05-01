Bengaluru: Builders violate ban on construction at night

BENGALURU: Residents of Whitefield have complained to the Joint Commissioner of Mahadevpura Zone that builders are flouting the BBMP bylaws that mandate that no construction activities can be carried out at nights.
Sandeep Anirudhan, an activist, said construction activity along with noise pollution was reported at ECC Road, Whitefield Road, around 7 pm on Monday, and though the police were informed about this, no action was taken.
“In 2012, the Karnataka High Court interpreted the noise pollution rules and issued an order that construction with noise can be allowed only between 8 am and 6 pm and that too if there is no objection. However, in the recent case, construction activity went on till 1 am on Tuesday,” said Anirudhan and added that it appears that the builder has some political connection. He demanded that top officials should investigate and take action for the violation.
K Dakshayini, Joint Commissioner, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike, said for any violation, the jurisdictional officials have to step in and address it. “I will also instruct the local engineers to check and also coordinate with police in addressing such issues,” he added.
A senior police official from Whitefield zone said, “We will take BBMP engineers to the spot and investigate the matter.”
HC order on construction
6 am to 8 am: Works that won’t disturb residents
8 am to 6 pm: All works allowed
6 pm to 10 pm: Works that won’t disturb residents
10 pm to 6 am: No works allowed
Dial 112 or 100 to seek police help in case of violation of Noise Pollution Rules, 2000, or call the BBMP control room or zonal office.