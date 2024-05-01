Bengaluru: Builders violate ban on construction at night

BENGALURU: Residents of Whitefield have complained to the Joint Commissioner of Mahadevpura Zone that builders are flouting the BBMP bylaws that mandate that no construction activities can be carried out at nights.

Sandeep Anirudhan, an activist, said construction activity along with noise pollution was reported at ECC Road, Whitefield Road, around 7 pm on Monday, and though the police were informed about this, no action was taken.

“In 2012, the Karnataka High Court interpreted the noise pollution rules and issued an order that construction with noise can be allowed only between 8 am and 6 pm and that too if there is no objection. However, in the recent case, construction activity went on till 1 am on Tuesday,” said Anirudhan and added that it appears that the builder has some political connection. He demanded that top officials should investigate and take action for the violation.