Dingaleshwara seer to launch rallies after cancelling nominations for LS polls

BENGALURU: Dingaleshwara Swamiji, who had filed his nomination for the Lok Sabha elections from Dharwad in protest against BJP candidate and Union minister Pralhad Joshi, withdrew his papers a few days ago. But now he plans to continue his Dharma Yudha by holding public meetings across the eight Assembly constituencies of the Dharwad Lok Sabha segment from Wednesday.

He said, “We will revive holding public meetings--Bahiranga Sabhas -- from May 1.’’ The polling for 14 Lok Sabha constituencies in North Karnataka is on May 7. Asked why he is upset, the seer said said he had contacted Joshi over some work, but the latter had shot back, saying “Don’t you have any Lingayat contact?’’

The swamiji also said he is the voice of the voiceless people from poor and downtrodden sections. His public meetings will be held in Hubballi-Dharwad central, west and east which are largely urban constituencies and at Shiggaon, Kundgol, Kalghatgi, Navalgund and Dharwad which are semi-urban and rural constituencies.

His close associates had said the Swamiji withdrew after he learnt that his opponents were planning a defamatory campaign against him.