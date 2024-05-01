Five guarantees scheme will help Congress secure all seats: Karnataka Minister Muniyappa

KOLAR: The five guarantees and development works that have been taken up by the Congress government will help to win all the seats in the state said Food and Civil Supplies Minister K H Muniyappa.

Speaking to The New Indian Express before commencing his campaign in Kalaburagi in favour of Congress candidate Radhakrishna Doddamani, Muniyappa said the five guarantee schemes listed in the party's manifesto during assembly election have been fulfilled. The needy people of the state were benefitted.

The veteran Congress leader also said he has data, which clearly shows how many people have the required documents and that four and half crore people benefitted in the Annabhagya scheme as the government supplying rice had deposited Rs 170 per card to their accounts.

He also added that the other schemes including Yuvanidhi has benefitted unemployed youths. The Congress government is keen on the welfare of people and is also concentrating on development works. All this will help them win every seat, he said.

The BJP and JD(S) alliance in the state are under the fear of defeat. People across the state are in favour of the Congress, he claimed.

Reacting to the funds released by the union government, Muniyappa said it was injustice and a step-motherly attitude towards the state in releasing drought relief funds.