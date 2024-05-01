Karnataka: BJP warhorse looks to clinch Bagalkot for 5th time straight

BAGALKOT: Sitting MP Parvatagouda Chanadanagoud Gaddigoudar wrested the Congress stronghold of Bagalkot LS constituency in 2004 and turned it into a BJP turf, recording straight victories in the subsequent three Lok Sabha elections. Now, he is looking to clinch his fifth title and set a record for the constituency.

Bagalkot district, rich in cane production and popular for ancient monuments in Badami taluk, is witnessing a fight this time between the 72-year-old BJP warhorse and his young rival, 30-year-old Samyukta Patil of the Congress.

In the last 17 Lok Sabha polls in the district, the Congress bagged 11 contests while the Janata Dal and Lok Shakti party won one each.

The saffron party not only put the brakes on the winning streak of the Congress from 2004, but also has retained the seat since then with Gaddigoudar holding solid ground.

Interestingly, in all the four elections as well as this one, Gaddigoudar has been facing different candidates of the Congress, his nearest rival.

In 2004, the Congress fielded former MLC S R Patil against him; in 2009, it was present Bilagi MLA J T Patil; in 2014, former minister Ajaykumar Sarnayak was the party candidate, and in 2019, former ZP president Veena Kashappanavar became the first female candidate to lock horns with Gaddigoudar. In the present election too, Gaddigoudar is contesting against a female candidate, Samyukta Patil.