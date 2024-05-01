Karnataka: Hookah bars in suburbs thumb nose at ban, continue business

BENGALURU: While the State government has imposed a blanket ban on the usage of hookah, many hookah cafes, especially those outside city limits are operating illegally, allegedly with the support of local police. Hundreds of youngsters visit these hookah cafes located along Mysuru Road, like Bidadi, Ramanagara, Airport Road and Nandi Hills, with the numbers swelling during weekends and holidays.

These cafes are doing business of over Rs 6 lakh per day on weekdays, and up to Rs 10 lakh on weekends. Tobacco control experts urge people to report illegal hookah bars to the police.

“The ban must be implemented across the state and not in Bengaluru alone. Hookah cafes are operating by greasing the hands of police,” said Adam Khan, vice-president of Shisha Cafe and Restaurants Association.

As hookah bars are operating outside the city, our association is flooded with queries from hookah cafe owners in Bengaluru who have wound up operations, whether the hookah ban is applicable only in the city or across the state, Khan said, alleging that police and CCB sleuths are not taking any action for reasons best known to them.