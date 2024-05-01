Plea before SC for CBI probe into ‘corruption’ in Karnataka Board exam

BENGALURU: A CBI investigation into the “illegality and corruption’’ in the Karnataka Board Examination matter for Classes 5, 8, 9 and 11, has been sought in the Supreme Court, with the matter expected to come up in one or two days.

The petitioner, CN Deepak, has requested the court to appoint a retired judge to supervise the matter. He pointed out that CBI investigated a similar matter in Kerala, and found many guilty and had them convicted. He said he was approached by whistleblowers within the Department of Education, who confided in him about a conspiracy, and collusion between several high-ranking public servants within the department and printing groups.

“It has come to light that highly lucrative contracts for printing question papers and answer sheets for the Board examination this year for Standards 5, 8, 9 and 11 were awarded to such printing groups for inflated sums, with public servants set to receive substantial kickbacks upon expediting the payments.

The attention and disapproval that this Board examination fiasco received from this court led the department to rush the examination in an attempt to prevent scrutiny. This information, provided by insiders, further strengthens the applicant’s concerns about the presence of widespread corruption in the conduct of these Board examinations,” explained his legal counsel KV Dhananjay, in the Supreme Court.