Prajwal Revanna case is Karnataka's most deplorable chapter: Congress' Jignesh Mevani

VIJAYAPURA: Terming JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna’s alleged sexual abuse scandal as the most deplorable, despicable and shameful chapter of Karnataka and India, Congress leader and Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani has said that the incident is the greatest insult to the legacy of Lord Basaveshwara, who was born in Karnataka.

Addressing media persons on Wednesday, Mevani also accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP National President JP Nadda of supporting the JD(S) MP from Hassan, whom he referred to as a "notorious rapist."

"What is more disgusting is that Modi, Shah and Nadda were completely aware of the background of Prajwal. They were already informed by the local leader about Prajwal, yet Modi not only offered tickets to him to contest in LS polls but also stood by him to seek votes," he charged.

Stating that by supporting Prajwal, Modi, RSS and the BJP have exposed themselves as having no respect for women, Mevani demanded the resignation of Prime Minister Modi, citing moral responsibility.

Continuing his criticism of Prajwal and the BJP, Mevani asserted that despite their constant invocation of the slogan ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’, Modi and the BJP have backed Prajwal, who, according to him, has raped, molested and insulted the mothers, daughters and sisters of India.

"It is the history of Modi, who never respected and stood for women. When Olympic medallist female wrestlers staged protests seeking justice in Delhi, Modi found no time to visit them. He had no time even to visit Manipur, where a woman was paraded naked. He also did not say a word when rapists of Bilkis Bano were released from the jail and they were honoured as if they had won some award. This has proved explicitly clear that Modi, BJP and the RSS have simply no respect for women of India," he remarked.

He appealed to women in Karnataka to make at least one video against Prajwal Revanna and circulate it in the state to express their disgust against such a heinous and shameful incident.

Responding to Modi's assertion that a Congress government would "snatch away" the Mangalsutras of Hindu women, Mevani questioned why Modi was not talking about the Mangalsutras of the wives of over 700 farmers who lost their lives while protesting against the three farm laws in Delhi.

Responding to a question on the murder case of Neha recently in Hubballi, Mevani asserted that the Congress government led by Siddaramaiah has taken quick action against the accused. He said that the Congress government will not protect any criminal, irrespective of his religious faith.

"The BJP must stop raising Neha issues to gain political mileage, as the accused has already been arrested and the investigation is on," he said.

Mevani emphasised that with the Modi government lacking substantive discussion on development and instead focusing solely on communal and emotional issues, the people of Indian have decided to defeat the BJP.

He claimed that the INDIA bloc is going to form the government at the centre and exuded confidence in Congress winning at least 20 seats in Karnataka.