Shorapur by-polls: BJP pins hope on veteran, Congress banks on sympathy wave

SHORAPUR(YADGIR DISTRICT): Shorapur Assembly constituency in Yadgir district will go to bypolls on May 7. The byelection was necessitated following the death of Congress MLA Raja Venkatappa Nayak on February 25.

The fight this time is between debutant Raja Venugopal Nayak, son of the late legislator, and BJP’s Raja Narasimha Nayak, a three-time MLA and a former minister.

The late Raja Venkatappa Nayak was a strong follower of AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge and entered the Assembly from Shorapur four times — 1994 (as a Karnataka Congress Party candidate), 1999, 2013, and 2023.

Kharge, when he had come to offer condolences following Raja Venkatappa Nayak’s death, had told reporters that he wanted to filed the latter as a Congress candidate from Raichur in the Lok Sabha elections but was disappointed following the legislator’s death.

As Raja Venkatappa Nayak was a popular figure in the political landscape in the region, the Congress decided to filed his elder son, Raja Venugopal Nayak, in the Shorapur bypolls, as the party felt it could ride on the sympathy wave.

A graduate in civil engineering, Raja Venugopal Nayak, is seeking votes from the public, reminding them of the good works done by his father and assuring them that he would follow in his father’s footsteps and work for them.