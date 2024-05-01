Trees in Bengaluru get a ‘sunscreen’ coating to cool off

BENGALURU: With Bengaluru experiencing unusually high temperatures this summer, a volunteer group in the city has come forward to protect the trees by launching a ‘Cool Tree’ campaign.

The environment enthusiasts said that the heat is affecting the life cycles of the trees and leading to termite infestations. For the past four weekends, the volunteers chose different locations and took help from resident associations to apply “sunscreen” to the trees, said Vinod Kartavya, founder, Bengaluru Hudugaru.

“Bengaluru has never experienced such harsh summers. There has been a depletion in groundwater which has affected trees and stunted their growth. We know that not many want to plant trees so we came up with this idea to protect the existing green cover.”

The high temperatures do not allow the water to reach the branches as it evaporates from the stem. Termites increase by feeding on the available moisture in the trees, reducing the lifespan of the trees by years and decaying the roots.