Bengaluru engineering student drowns in agricultural pond

CHIKKAMAGALURU: An engineering student from Bengaluru, who came to his friend’s house in Mudigere taluk for a tour, drowned when he tried to swim in an agricultural pond in the Gonibeedu police station limits recently. The deceased was identified as M P Akash (19), from Makaravallli village of Haveri district and currently residing in Bengaluru. It is said that after the death of his father, Akash has been living with his mother and brother in Bengaluru for the past 15 years.

Akash with his brother Kushal, friends Bharath and Shreyas was learnt to have arrived at one Rajgopal’s estate in Gonibeeddu Koppalu in Mudiegere on April 27. All the youths are said to be the friends of Rajagopal’s son. These four youths had gone to enjoy swimming in the agricultural pond in the Rajagopal’s estate on Sunday evening. Akash, unaware of the depth of the pond, went deep and got stuck in the mire.

He went missing and despite efforts by his brother and friends, neither he nor his body was traceable. Even efforts of local diver Snake Arif, Gonibeedu police and Fire personnel to trace the body till late night went in vain. On Monday morning, deep sea diver from Mangaluru Eshwar Malpe had come and he with the help of Snake Arif succeeded in fishing out the body. The brother of deceased Kushal lodged a complaint at Gonibeedu police station.