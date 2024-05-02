Bengaluru student tries to open emergency door on plane

BENGALURU: A 22-year-old engineering student has been booked by Bengaluru airport police for attempting to open the emergency door of an IndiGo flight from Kolkata to Bengaluru mid-air on Monday night. Following an FIR booked by Indigo, Koushik Karan, a native of Bankura in West Bengal, was arrested on Wednesday (May 1) and later released on station bail.

The flight (No 6E-6314) had taken off on April 29 from Kolkata at 8.15 pm and was scheduled to reach Terminal 1 of Kempegowda International Airport by 10.30 pm. “Karan was assigned seat no 18E, but he opted to occupy seat no 18F where the emergency exit door is positioned. He removed the flap cover on the handle from the starboard side (right side) of the emergency door when the aircraft was nearing Bengaluru airport,” said a CISF source. The crew prevented Karan from opening the door.

The source added, “The pilot declared him unruly and handed him over to IndiGo security staff and the CISF on arrival at Bengaluru. The airlines staff handed him over to KIA police on Tuesday (April 30) at 12.33 am.”

An IndiGo staffer, Mohammed Umar, filed a complaint with KIA on Tuesday. Police have booked an FIR under section 336 of IPC 1860 that deals with rash or negligent acts that endanger life or the personal safety of others.