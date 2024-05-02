‘Book suo motu POCSO case against Prajwal’: Advocate MC Narahari

CHITRADURGA: Senior advocate Dr MC Narahari on Wednesday urged the State government to immediately book a POCSO case on suo motu basis against Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna, alleging that he has assaulted many minor girls. Addressing a press conference in the city, he said that any delay in the probe may derail investigation. Considering the seriousness of the issue and that he belongs to the high-profile political family of former PM HD Deve Gowda, action should be initiated against him immediately, he said.

Narahari also urged the SIT to swiftly arrest HD Revanna and Prajwal Revanna, and bring them to the investigation table so the truth will come out. He questioned whether the SIT would allow a common man who had committed a similar offence to roam free.

Terming Prajwal as one of the worst MPs of the country, he said JDS ally BJP, which was vociferous on all issues till recently, has gone totally silent on the Prajwal Revanna case. It amounts to selective outrage, he said, and urged BJP leaders to voice their concern.