Expelled BJP leader Eshwarappa’s son gets injunction against media from local court

SHIVAMOGGA: Expelled BJP leader and independent candidate KS Eshwarappa’s son Kanthesh KE has obtained a temporary injunction order from a local court in Bengaluru, preventing the media from telecasting or broadcasting or publishing any obscene photos, videos, screenshots or audios pertaining to him.

Kanthesh brought the original suit (OS) against the Publishers and Broadcasters Welfare Association of Karnataka, and several national and state media outlets and social media platforms. The media outlets include local newspapers based out of Shivamogga.

The order was issued ex-parte, and passed by the sixth additional city civil and sessions judge on April 27. Kanthesh’s advocate M Vinod Kumar submitted his arguments on a prima facie case, contending that the defendants are uploading and publishing several matters against the plaintiff on internet platforms, TV channels, newspapers etc (in press and print media) which are per se defamatory in nature. He read out from several printouts to make out a prima facie case as to how defendants have tried to tarnish the name of the plaintiff.

The advocate argued that attempts are being made at a crucial time where parliamentary elections are going on. The plaintiff has sought temporary injunction restraining the defendants, their agents, henchmen or persons acting through them from telecasting, broadcasting or publishing any obscene photos, videos, screenshots or audios pertaining to him in their media, till the disposal of the suit. The next hearing is on August 3.

Kanthesh’s father Eshwarappa is contesting from Shivamogga, upset over his son not getting a Lok Sabha ticket from Haveri. Eshwarappa blamed former CM BS Yediyurappa and his son and state BJP president BY Vijayendra for being overlooked, and vowed to free the BJP from the father-son duo.