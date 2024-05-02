‘Guarantees will contribute to my victory,’ says Congress candidate Geetha Shivarajkumar

How is the campaign going?

The campaigning is progressing well, and the response is positive. People are showing considerable affection, and I have not received any negative feedback. Women and younger crowds, including first and second-time voters, are turning out to my meetings in large numbers. The absence of my late father, Bangarappa, is keenly felt by everyone.

Do you believe people gathering for address by actors will translate into votes?

It is likely to translate into votes, unlike my previous experience in the 2014 LS election. Campaigning by actors is expected to help me.

You were defeated in 2014 by former CM BS Yediyurappa and your brother Madhu Bangarappa by BJP’s Raghavendra in the 2018 by-election and 2019 general election...

I believe Raghavendra’s winning streak will come to an end this time.

What issues would you prioritise once elected as MP?

Numerous issues are being addressed by my brother and local MLAs. My primary focus will be on tackling drinking water scarcity. I’ve heard of young children being sent to relatives’ homes or hostels to study due to lack of regular bus connectivity from their native places. This issue, along with road improvement initiatives, will be addressed. Efforts will also be made to install mobile towers in remote areas and address significant concerns such as issuing title deeds to eligible individuals. I intend to address a range of issues, in collaboration with my brother, and other MLAs.