'HD Kumaraswamy dragged DK Shivkumar name for damage control': Congress

BENGALURU: Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee media and communication head Ramesh Babu on Wednesday claimed that JDS state president HD Kumaraswamy dragged the name of Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivkumar into the alleged sexual exploitation case involving Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna as Home Minister Amit Shah asked him to control the damage.

“Kumaraswamy alleged that Shivakumar was behind the pendrive issue. Because on Tuesday morning, Shah called Kumaraswamy and also spoke to BJP leader BS Yediyurappa as the incident has damaged the BJP at the national level. Shah questioned them as to why they did not fix the case earlier,” Babu said at a press conference.