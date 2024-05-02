'HD Kumaraswamy dragged DK Shivkumar name for damage control': Congress

BENGALURU: Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee media and communication head Ramesh Babu on Wednesday claimed that JDS state president HD Kumaraswamy dragged the name of Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivkumar into the alleged sexual exploitation case involving Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna as Home Minister Amit Shah asked him to control the damage.
“Kumaraswamy alleged that Shivakumar was behind the pendrive issue. Because on Tuesday morning, Shah called Kumaraswamy and also spoke to BJP leader BS Yediyurappa as the incident has damaged the BJP at the national level. Shah questioned them as to why they did not fix the case earlier,” Babu said at a press conference.
Babu, who was a JDS MLC in the past, alleged that there was a feud between the families of Kumaraswamy and his brother H D Revanna over contesting the elections.
“Prajwal and his mother Bhavani Revanna eyed Hunsur, KR Nagar and Hassan assembly seats to contest but Kumaraswamy did not allow it. Instead, Kumaraswamy’s wife Anitha contested the polls. Because of the internal strife, former PM H D Deve Gowda sacrificed his Hassan LS seat to Prajwal in 2019,” he said.
“Kumaraswamy is unnecessarily blaming the Congress, Shivakumar and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah,” he said and alleged that BJP leaders Devaraje Gowda and Preetham Gowda met Kumaraswamy and spoke about the pen drive much before Prajwal was made the NDA candidate.