Hospitals, PHCs in Bengaluru, Kalaburagi not disabled-friendly: Study

BENGALURU: Healthcare centres in Bengaluru and Kalaburagi exhibit significant shortcomings in catering to the needs of Persons with Disabilities (PwD).

The findings of a study conducted by the National Centre for Promotion of Employment for Disabled People (NCPEDP), in New Delhi, revealed the absence of disability-friendly toilets in hospitals, lack of essential accessibility features such as ramps, railings and assistive aids at Primary Health Centres (PHCs).

Further, the study highlighted that adults with intellectual disabilities encounter difficulties in authenticating Aadhaar due to their inability to cooperate and provide thumb impressions.

Participants highlighted several key barriers to accessing healthcare services in Bengaluru, including accessibility issues such as inadequate infrastructure and facilities tailored to the needs of individuals with disabilities, including the absence of disabled-friendly toilets, insufficient ramps, and a shortage of wheelchairs.