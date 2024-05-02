ISRO study confirms water ice possibility in Moon’s polar craters

BENGALURU: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), in another study, has enhanced the possibility of water ice in the polar craters of the Moon. Data revealed that the amount of subsurface ice in the first couple of metres is about 5 to 8 times larger than the one at the surface in both poles (North and South). This crucial information will aid drilling on the Moon to sample or excavate that ice on future missions, and the long-term presence of humans. Not only this, based on the depth of the water ice, it can help select future landing and sampling sites for Moon missions.

The study, on the ‘Reachability and Genesis of Water Ice on the Moon’ is being carried out by scientists of the Space Applications Centre (SAC) from ISRO, in collaboration with researchers at IIT Kanpur, University of Southern California, Jet Propulsion Laboratory, and IIT (ISM) Dhanbad. It was published in the journal International Society for Photogrammetry and Remote Sensing.