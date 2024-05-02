Karnataka CM asks PM Modi to take diplomatic action to bring back Prajwal

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to initiate action through the Ministry of External Affairs to bring JDS MP Prajwal Revanna, accused in the Hassan sex scandal, back to the country.

In a letter to the PM, the CM sought immediate steps to cancel the diplomatic passport of Prajwal and initiate action through diplomatic and police channels to ensure the swift return of the MP to “face the full force of law.” The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of Karnataka will provide all details and fulfil legal formalities in this regard, the CM stated.

Siddaramaiah said the alleged sexual exploitation of women by the sitting Hassan MP and NDA candidate for Hassan LS seat is a serious case. The allegations against Prajwal are horrific and shameful and have shaken the conscience of the country, he added.