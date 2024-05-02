Karnataka CM asks PM Modi to take diplomatic action to bring back Prajwal

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to initiate action through the Ministry of External Affairs to bring JDS MP Prajwal Revanna, accused in the Hassan sex scandal, back to the country.
In a letter to the PM, the CM sought immediate steps to cancel the diplomatic passport of Prajwal and initiate action through diplomatic and police channels to ensure the swift return of the MP to “face the full force of law.” The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of Karnataka will provide all details and fulfil legal formalities in this regard, the CM stated.
Siddaramaiah said the alleged sexual exploitation of women by the sitting Hassan MP and NDA candidate for Hassan LS seat is a serious case. The allegations against Prajwal are horrific and shameful and have shaken the conscience of the country, he added.
Siddaramaiah said SIT under the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) is probing all allegations against Prajwal. “Constitution of SIT was done as soon as the true nature of the alleged crimes against several women emerged and the victims came forward to file a complaint against Prajwal Revanna, and an FIR was lodged on Sunday,” he stated.
The CM said Prajwal fled the country fearing police action. “It is learnt from reports that he is traveling abroad on his diplomatic passport,” the CM added.
Meanwhile Union Home Minister Amit Shah targeted the Congress government in Karnataka for not taking immediate action in the Hassan sex scandal and said, as a result, the accused in heinous crimes fled the country. Addressing a rally in Hubballi, he alleged that the Congress government did not act against Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna for the fear of losing Vokkaliga votes. He said the state government waited for voting in the Vokkaliga belt to get over to act against the MP. He, however, reiterated that the BJP would never stand with anybody who sexually exploits or harasses any woman.