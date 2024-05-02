Karnataka: Docs remove cell phone from stomach of accused

Parashuram told the doctors there that he had swallowed a stone sometime ago. Accordingly, the doctors reported “stomach pain due to consumption of a foreign body (stone)” and treated him.

As his condition deteriorated on April 1, the doctors advised the jail officials that Parashuram needed some specialised treatment. On April 6, he was shifted to the Victoria Hospital in Bengaluru, where a mobile phone was removed from Parashuram’s stomach on April 25.

A case has been filed against Parashuram with the Tunganagar police in Shivamogga under Section 42 of The Karnataka Prisons (Amendment) Act - 2022 for possessing a mobile phone while in prison.