Karnataka LS polls: EC sends notice to Congress MLA over code of conduct violation

BELAGAVI: The Assistant Returning Officer of Kagwad has issued notice to Kagwad Congress MLA Raju Kage for violating the model code of conduct, and ordered him to respond within 24 hours.

He was charged with commenting on the personal matter of another individual during his election campaign. Kage had reportedly spoken lightly of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and slammed the PM’s young supporters for chanting his name. He asked them whether there was nobody else fit to become PM, if the latter was no more.

Kage had expressed anger over the continued chants of Modi’s followers while he was addressing a Congress rally at Madanbhavi village, in his constituency near Belagavi. He also reportedly threatened voters of Jugul and Mangavati villages with power cuts if they did not give his party a substantial lead.