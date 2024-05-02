Massive cleaning works at Bengaluru SWDs

BENGALURU: Ahead of the monsoon, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has taken up massive cleaning works of storm water drains connecting Challaghatta Valley that flows from East to Southeast Bengaluru.

According to principal engineer and incharge of the Storm Water Drain (SWD) department in BBMP, BS Prahallad, Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath had issued directions to clean up all drains ahead of the monsoon, and SWD engineers were given standing instructions to ensure free flow of storm water. From Assaye Road SWD alone, BBMP cleared 1,000 tonnes of muck to ensure free flow of water during rain.

“Like the K-100 Project, to ensure free flow of water without any sewage leak into Koramangala Valley, BBMP has taken up the Challaghatta Valley project. Our officials coordinated with Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) to ensure there is no sewage leak from their pipes that run along the stormwater drain. Once BWSSB fixed their pipes, our engineers brought in men and machinery and cleared 1,000 tonnes of silt,” said Prahallad.