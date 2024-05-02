Massive cleaning works at Bengaluru SWDs

BENGALURU: Ahead of the monsoon, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has taken up massive cleaning works of storm water drains connecting Challaghatta Valley that flows from East to Southeast Bengaluru.
According to principal engineer and incharge of the Storm Water Drain (SWD) department in BBMP, BS Prahallad, Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath had issued directions to clean up all drains ahead of the monsoon, and SWD engineers were given standing instructions to ensure free flow of storm water. From Assaye Road SWD alone, BBMP cleared 1,000 tonnes of muck to ensure free flow of water during rain.
“Like the K-100 Project, to ensure free flow of water without any sewage leak into Koramangala Valley, BBMP has taken up the Challaghatta Valley project. Our officials coordinated with Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) to ensure there is no sewage leak from their pipes that run along the stormwater drain. Once BWSSB fixed their pipes, our engineers brought in men and machinery and cleared 1,000 tonnes of silt,” said Prahallad.
He said that due to the massive cleaning drive and fixing of BWSSB pipes on Assaye Road stormwater drains, there will be no sewage flow into Ulsoor Lake in future. The department is also cleaning major drains in areas like Domlur and Jeevan Bimanagar as water from drains flows to Challaghatta Valley downstream.
Officials said they were also contemplating taking up a massive clean-up of SWDs connecting Vrushabhavathi Valley, as it is more polluted compared to other valleys. However, they started work on Challaghatta Valley as there were orders to take up work on this project on priority basis.
Lauding the BBMP’s act, Khaiser Ahmed, president of Fraser Town Residents’ Welfare Association, said that due to muck and choking of the Assaye Road storm water drain, roads near Ulsoor, Sundar Murthy Road, Promenade Road and Sindhi Colony Road would flood during the monsoon. “Every time there is moderate to heavy rain, these areas would flood and it took at least two hours for the water to recede after the rain stopped,” said Ahmed.