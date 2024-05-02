Mercury soars in Karnataka, demand for power spikes

BENGALURU: With the mercury soaring across Karnataka, the demand for electricity has also shot up. In April 2023, the peak power demand was 16,110 MW. But this year, the peak load touched 16,985 MW on April 5, with consumption touching 331.88 MU.
The peak load and consumption for April 2023 was 7,800 MW, which increased to 8,381 MW in April 2024, in BESCOM limits alone. Similarly, the peak consumption in April 2023 was 4,137.9 MW, which increased to 4,402.26 MW in April 2024.
An official from the energy department said, “The temperature rise has led to a rise in power demand, especially during the nights, with people using air conditioners. To meet the increased demand, all sources of energy are being utilised to the maximum capacity. All thermal stations are running, barring one unit in Raichur Thermal Power Station (RTPS), where the bunker had collapsed and is under repair.
Solar power generation is also at its peak and is being fully used during the day.” As of April 30 this year, seven units of RTPS are operational, generating 1,110 MW of the installed capacity, which is 1,720 MW. Three units of Ballari Thermal Power Station (BTPS) are generating 1,133 MW of the installed 1,700 MW. Three units of Yeramarus Thermal Power Station (YTPS) are operational, generating 977 MW of installed capacity of 1,600 MW. Hydel generation, however, has decreased.
The peak solar and wind power generation on April 29, 2024, was 6,562 MW, of which 6,236 MW was solar, according to records.
As per data, on April 30, 2024, the total state generation was 4,872 MW from the total installed capacity of 11,336.6 MW. Karnataka Power Corporation Limited Managing Director Pankaj Kumar Pandey said that the demand for power, especially during peak hours, has been divided. The demand for 1,550 MW of power from irrigation pump sets (IP sets) has been shifted from night hours to daytime, and it is being met with solar energy.
Also, as the consumption of power is rising, many consumers who were benefiting under the Gruha Jyothi scheme (a zero bill is generated if power consumption is less than 200 units) are now getting bills.