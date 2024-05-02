Mercury soars in Karnataka, demand for power spikes

BENGALURU: With the mercury soaring across Karnataka, the demand for electricity has also shot up. In April 2023, the peak power demand was 16,110 MW. But this year, the peak load touched 16,985 MW on April 5, with consumption touching 331.88 MU.

The peak load and consumption for April 2023 was 7,800 MW, which increased to 8,381 MW in April 2024, in BESCOM limits alone. Similarly, the peak consumption in April 2023 was 4,137.9 MW, which increased to 4,402.26 MW in April 2024.

An official from the energy department said, “The temperature rise has led to a rise in power demand, especially during the nights, with people using air conditioners. To meet the increased demand, all sources of energy are being utilised to the maximum capacity. All thermal stations are running, barring one unit in Raichur Thermal Power Station (RTPS), where the bunker had collapsed and is under repair.