‘Modi’s rally has motivated party workers,’ says BJP's BY Raghavendra

Do you view Congress’ guarantees as potentially hindering your victory?

Congress promised 10 kg of rice during the Assembly elections. It is the Modi government which is giving 5 kg of rice to the people. Under the Yuva Nidhi scheme, Congress promised a stipend for all graduates and diploma holders. Now, it is saying stipends will be given only to those who passed in 2022-23. When there are lakhs of unemployed youth, only a few are given stipends. Stamp duty has been hiked. Congress is promising Rs 1 lakh per year to all poor women. Even if 32 crore poor women are eligible, the government needs Rs 32 lakh crore. But, our country’s budget is Rs 45 lakh crore. How will they bring money for development, defence, salary etc,.?

There is a fear of closure of VISL steel plant...

The government has divested loss-making PSUs. But I have not let go of VISL and will not in the future as well. Adequate funds will be brought to revive the plant. But, the Congress hit the last nail on the MPM. I will also try to revive it.

What development plans are needed in the constituency?

I will try to bring national-level education institutions. Many youth have rented rooms in Shivamogga city and are doing work from home as there is no internet connectivity at their hometowns. If we install more mobile towers, youth will work from there. Plans are on to set up a Sainik School on 100 acres of land in Thirthahalli, ensuring access to quality education and opportunities for local youth.