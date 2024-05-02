Open drain, sewage, plague Bengaluru residents

BENGALURU: Residents of Vs Sunshine, a 24-flat apartment complex on Haralur Road opposite Vivero International School have raised concerns over an open drain that collects stagnant water from surrounding areas right in front of their homes.
They opined that because of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) exemption that apartment buildings with less than 120 units need not instal Sewage Treatment Plants (SPTs), untreated sewage from nearby buildings is released into the drain and it accumulates in front of their apartment. The problem will likely worsen during the rainy season, they said.
“Over the past few years, we have observed that this open drain is not only becoming a significant environmental hazard but is also posing serious health risks to the people staying here. We have made several attempts to alert officials, but they have not been fruitful. Last year, we also complained to the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board, stating that nearby residents are exposed to unhealthy and unsanitary conditions, leading to increased cases of skin rashes, gastrointestinal issues, etc,” they said.
The response has been inadequate. BWSSB officials inspected the area and said they do not clean drains as it is the responsibility of BBMP. But BBMP officials are evading the issue, saying the ward does not fall under their jurisdiction.
Bengaluru Navanirmana Party has said civic agencies are shrugging off their responsibility and demanded a proactive local governance.