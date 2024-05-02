Open drain, sewage, plague Bengaluru residents

“Over the past few years, we have observed that this open drain is not only becoming a significant environmental hazard but is also posing serious health risks to the people staying here. We have made several attempts to alert officials, but they have not been fruitful. Last year, we also complained to the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board, stating that nearby residents are exposed to unhealthy and unsanitary conditions, leading to increased cases of skin rashes, gastrointestinal issues, etc,” they said.

The response has been inadequate. BWSSB officials inspected the area and said they do not clean drains as it is the responsibility of BBMP. But BBMP officials are evading the issue, saying the ward does not fall under their jurisdiction.

Bengaluru Navanirmana Party has said civic agencies are shrugging off their responsibility and demanded a proactive local governance.