Prajwal Revanna travelled to Germany on diplomatic passport; no political clearance issued: MEA
NEW DELHI: Suspended Janata Dal (Secular) MP Prajwal Revanna, who is in the eye of a storm over his alleged sexual harassment of women, travelled to Germany on a diplomatic passport without political clearance, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Thursday.
“No political clearance was either sought from or issued by MEA in respect to his travel to Germany… Obviously, no visa note was issued either,” MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said on Thursday.
Diplomatic passport holders can travel to over 100 countries, including Germany, without visa. “The ministry has not issued visa note for Revanna for travel to any other country,” the MEA spokesperson said, adding that MPs are entitled to have diplomatic passports.
Prajwal is the MP from Hassan, from where he is seeking re-election. Prajwal, 33, is the grandson of former PM and JD(S) chief H D Deve Gowda.
Diplomatic passports are issued to diplomats, government officials and individuals who are authorised to undertake official travel on behalf of the government. Diplomatic passport holders enjoy certain privileges, including immunity from arrest in the host country.
On Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah’s demand for revocation of Prajwal’s diplomatic passport, Jaiswal said it can be taken only on the directions of a court. “As regards the possible revocation of the passport of any individual, I would refer you to the relevant provisions of the Passport Act 1967. A direction should come from a court for revocation of passport. We are not in receipt of any directions from any court in this regard.”