'Safety, security of Karnataka in danger': Amit Shah

Seeking the people’s support to make Narendra Modi prime minister for the third time, Shah said, “After you elected Modi the second time, within a few months he abrogated Article 370, which Congress did not touch as it was scared of annoying its vote bank. Rahul had opposed the abrogation, fearing a bloodbath on the streets of Kashmir. But nothing has happened in the last five years.”

He ridiculed Kharge’s remark that Karnataka has no relation to the abrogation of Article 370. As he asked the audience that did they concur with Modi’s decision, he got a rousing reply of “Yes”. “Then, shout back at Kharge by saying the people of Karnataka are ready to sacrifice their lives to protect Jammu and Kashmir,” he exhorted the crowd.

Stating that the Modi government has zero tolerance for terrorism, he said that during the UPA tenure, terrorists were striking now and then, but the government’s response was meek. But the BJP government conducted surgical and air strikes and developed the habit of ‘Ghar Mein Ghus Ke Marna’, killing terrorists on their own soil, he said.

Now, the choice is between those involved in Rs 12 lakh crore corruption and a person with no black spot in his 23-year career as chief minister and prime minister, between those who go on holidays frequently and the man who works tirelessly without taking leave even to celebrate Deepavali, between those who took the support of SDPI and those who banned PFI, he said.