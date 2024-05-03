Amit Shah to campaign in Hukkeri on May 3

BELAGAVI: The political atmosphere has started heating up in Belagavi ahead the second phase of Loka Sabha elections with BJP top brass arriving to campaign for their candidates. After PM Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will address a rally of party workers in Chikkodi and Belagavi Lok Sabha constituencies in Hukkeri town on Friday.

The Congress has fielded youngsters Priyanka Jarkiholi against sitting MP Annasaheb Jolle in Chikkodi LS seat and Mrinal Hebbalkar against former chief minister Jagadish Shettar in Belagavi LS seat. Though, national leaders of Congress are yet to visit both constituencies, the BJP has already managed to bring two heavyweight campaigners.

Shah, who will participate in a mass convention in Hukkeri town on Friday, is expected to target the Congress over the Neha Hiremath and Jain monk murder cases in Chikkodi, and appeasement politics.