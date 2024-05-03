Bengaluru sees dry April for the first time in 123 years

BENGALURU: For the first time in 123 years, Bengaluru experienced a dry spell in April. But now after a gap of 159 days, parts of the city received light to moderate rain on Thursday.

According to India Meteorological Department (IMD) Bengaluru director N Puviarasan, from 1901 to 2024, it was the first time that the city IMD observatory recorded no rain in April. There were reports of light to moderate rain in parts of the city on Thursday evening. But IMD’s observatories did not record any rain.

However, cloud formation and sudden change in weather conditions in the evening gave hope to Bengalureans of a respite from the scorching summer.