Congress MLA Kage sparks controversy with his ‘beggars’ remark

BELAGAVI/BENGALURU: Congress MLA from Kagwad, Raju Kage, sparked controversy on Thursday after allegedly comparing Hindu activists to beggars by calling them “Bhikaarchot” during a campaign.

At a campaign for Congress candidate Priyanka Jarkiholi at Jugul village of Kagwad taluk in Chikkodi Lok Sabha constituency, Kage allegedly said, “The people of the country cannot free themselves from problems by constructing the Ram Temple. We would also construct temples if they provided solutions to the people’s problems. BJP workers only know to shout slogans like ‘Jai Sriram’. I have done all this 40 years ago. I am ready and capable of answering them. But it is not to my level. They are Bhikhaarchot. Therefore, people should vote for Congress if they want development.”

Meanwhile, a day after Karnataka Excise Minister RB Thimmapur made a controversial statement by taking the name of Lord Krishna, several people, including BJP leaders, slammed him.

Thimmapur, speaking to the media on Wednesday about the Prajwal Revanna case, stated that probably the JDS leader wanted to break Lord Krishna’s record. Slamming him, Amit Malviya, the BJP’s IT cell chief, said, “Thimmapur’s Hindu hate is so pervasive that he didn’t stop at dragging Bhagwan Krishna’s name. Earlier, AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge pitted Shiva against Rama. The Congress is best advised to keep Hindu deities and dharma out of their stinking, self-loathing politics.”

Meanwhile, many netizens also slammed Thimmapur for insulting Hinduism and Hindus.