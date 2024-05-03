Delay in Gruha Lakshmi payment keeps Karnataka BJP leaders guessing

HUBBALLI: BJP leaders in parts of Karnataka where polling will be held on May 7 are apprehensive over delay in the release of the Gruha Lakshmi amount, believing that the government will deposit the money on the day of voting or a little earlier.

Under the guarantee scheme, the Congress government provides Rs 2,000 per month to the woman heads of families. And BJP leaders claim that the government is deliberately delaying the release of the amount to “influence” voters.

Though officials in the social welfare department denied the allegations, the BJP cadre is now planning to bring this to the notice of its state president B Y Vijayendra.

BJP members alleged that during the phase 1 of elections in Karnataka, which was held on April 26, many beneficiaries in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts got the amount on the day of voting. This time too, the government is planning to clear the dues on the day of voting or a few days before it, they said. “The voting day is nearing and we are planning to request our senior leaders to look into this. This will have an impact on the minds of voters and the state government is not allowed to do this,” said a BJP worker.

An official from the Ballari administration explained that the Gruha Lakshmi amount is released by the state government in installments. “We start making payments to the beneficiaries by the end of the month. If we start paying from the 28th date, it will take about six days to cover the beneficiaries,” said the official.

Ballari district has 3.5 lakh beneficiary accounts. A total of Rs 556 crore is required per year.

An official from the social welfare department said there is a ‘technical issue’ this month so the payments are yet to be made in Ballari, Koppal and Vijayanagara district. “Once the amount is released, we will make the payments,” the official said.