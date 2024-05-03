Deve Gowda meets legal experts to defend grandson in sexual assault case

BENGALURU: Former prime minister HD Deve Gowda held deliberations with legal experts to chalk out a strategy to set up a strong defence for his grandson Prajwal Revanna, who finds himself in the midst of a major sex assault case this election season, and has allegedly fled the country.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) set up by the Congress government in Karnataka, has intensified its probe by issuing a look-out notice on Prajwal, who was reportedly in Germany. Through his lawyers, he had sought seven days’ time to appear before the SIT.

But according to sources, the SIT is likely to reject his application, seeking exemption to appear before it earlier. The SIT may issue another notice, as it is learnt that he has flown to Dubai, sources said. The investigation team wants him to appear at the earliest, to ensure that the accused does not destroy evidence, they added.