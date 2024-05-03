DK Suresh wants PM, Deve Gowda to respond to Prajwal Revanna’s alleged sexual assault case

BENGALURU: Bangalore Rural MP and DCM DK Shivakumar’s younger brother DK Suresh on Thursday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and former prime minister HD Deve Gowda to respond to Prajwal Revanna’s alleged sexual assault case.

“The PM, who is accountable for being part of the alliance with the JDS, should reply and also guide on the next course of action,” he said, addressing the press. “Modi takes different issues of Karnataka elsewhere to dishonour the state. But why is he not talking about this issue? Prime Minister is directly responsible for this. Didn’t the Prime Minister know about the sex scandal earlier? Didn’t local BJP leaders write to him?” he questioned. He alleged that despite the Prajwal case being discussed at the screening committee to select him as NDA candidate, and Kumaraswamy opposing his candidature, the BJP gave him the ticket and campaigned.